e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Independence Day 2020: Twitter releases special emoji for India’s Independence Day

Independence Day 2020: Twitter releases special emoji for India’s Independence Day

74th Independence Day: Twitter’s Independence Day special emoji pays homage to the Indian Armed Forces.

art-and-culture Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:44 IST
Saumya Sharma
Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
You can tweet about Independence Day using related hashtags for the emoji to appear on Twitter.
You can tweet about Independence Day using related hashtags for the emoji to appear on Twitter.(Twitter)
         

As India gets ready to celebrate its 74th year of independence, Twitter India has dedicated its Independence Day special emoji to dedicate this year’s celebrations to Indian soldiers.

The social media service unveiled the emoji to honour the Indian Armed Forces, through a vibrant depiction of the National War Memorial, which is located near the India Gate in New Delhi.

This emoji tribute joins the Ministry of Defence’s special initiative titled #SaluteTheSoldier to pay homage to the lives of the valiant Indian soldiers. The Ministry has also launched a dedicated Twitter account for the National War Memorial (@salute2soldier). Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) will be launching the emoji on the eve of Independence Day, August 14.

Twitter emoji on Independence Day 2020.
Twitter emoji on Independence Day 2020. ( Twitter )

The design of the emoji represents the innermost structure of the War Memorial, called the ‘Amar Chakra’ or the ‘Circle of Immortality’.

The emoji will be live until August 18, and can be tweeted in English and several Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Urdu, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati, and Oriya.

Indians living across the globe will be able to participate in Independence Day conversations and celebrate with the emoji using the following hashtags: #IndiaIndependenceDay, #स्वतंत्रतादिवस, #சுதந்திரதினம், #یوم آزادی, #ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯದಿನ, #ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾਦਿਵਸ, #स्वातंत्र्यदिन, #സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിനം, #ସ୍ୱାଧୀନତାଦିବସ, #స్వాతంత్ర్యదినోత్సవం, #સ્વતંત્રતાદિવસ, #স্বাধীনতাদিবস, #IDay2020, #NationalWarMemorial, and #SaluteTheSoldier.

This is the sixth edition of an Independence Day-special emoji by Twitter India, having featured creative symbols for the Ashoka Chakra, Red Fort, the Indian National Flag in the previous years.

Twitter observes the vibrant Indian culture with celebratory initiatives and activations for special days, events and festivals. Emojis are one of the most creative means of expression on social media and messaging apps. There are over 2,500 emojis available as of today.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
‘Will be shield, club, spear for party’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
‘Will be shield, club, spear for party’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.5 lakh mark with 1,192 fresh cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.5 lakh mark with 1,192 fresh cases
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
Ahead of Independence Day, President Kovind to address nation today at 7 pm
Ahead of Independence Day, President Kovind to address nation today at 7 pm
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In