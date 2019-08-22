Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Dance drama to celebrate divine love

art-and-culture

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:03 IST

Indian dance forms and their connection to the divine goes back centuries. And an upcoming performance in town aims to explore that very connection. Deva-Gita, a 45-minute Mohiniyattam group dance drama, inspired by the musical traditions of Kerala temples, is set to transport you to the world of Radha and Krishna.

“Even today, it’s a tradition in Guruvayur temple where the ancient dance-drama Ashtapadiyattam, which is Gita Govindam (written by 12th-century poet Jayadeva), is offered as part of the daily ritual in the temples of Kerala,” says curator and Padma Shri awardee Bharati Shivaji.

Shivaji, who describes it as a “love song” between Krishna and Radha, will perform along with artists such as Vani Bhalla Pahwa, Deepti Nair, Deepa Ramakrishnan, Megha Nair, Anagahashree Parvati, Aditya R, and Manini Menon.

The act begins with an invocation to Krishna, followed by Radha and her sakhi discovering Krishna in the company of gopis, which leaves Radha upset. Krishna tries to convince her by professing his love for her.

Catch it live What: Deva- Gita

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, 11, Mansingh Road

When: August 23 , Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Centeral Secretariat on Yellow line and Violet line

After their reconciliation, the performance concludes with the gopis joining in the celebration of the reunion.

Vani Bhalla Pahwa, who plays the role of Radha, says, “This production, especially the dialogue between Radha and Krishna, aesthetically captures an intense aspect of the relationship between the divine lovers. Beautiful choreography and music composition by my Guru Smt Bharati Shivaji makes it an immensely powerful and joyful experience.”

The event, which will also have a musical act by Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar and Odissi performance by Ranjana Gauhar & Ranjana Dance Academy, is part of the two-day festival by Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNAC). Cultural enthusiasts can also look forward to a Manipuri act by Guru Singhajit Singh, Charu Sija Mathur and Manipuri Nrityashram, Carnatic vocal performance by Sudha Raghuraman, and Kathak by Shovana Narayan and Asavari Repertory on August 25.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 13:56 IST