Mexican street artist Saner is combining Indo-Mexican art for wall mural in Delhi

Mexican street artist and illustrator Edgar Flores, better known as Saner, is combining Indian and Mexican motifs for a wall mural in the national capital’s open air public art district, Lodhi Colony.

Saner, who says his art is inspired by “Mexican culture, traditions, its past and present, and the political and social situation”, is known for his visual satire on themes like violence, anger, anxiety and fear.

Asked about Mexico’s thriving street art culture, Saner says it’s part of Mexican heritage.

“I think it’s part of our heritage, after the muralist movement (a Mexican movement in 1920s in which wall paintings carried political messages) and the social movements in Mexico, we had a lot of inspiration in our imagination.

“Right now the street art about murals is a reflection of the globalisation and the exposition to the many ideas and cultures around the world,” Saner, who believes that art must show a slice of reality, told IANS over email.

Within the rich muralist tradition of Mexico, “every artist chooses the topic they want to talk about”, Saner, who combines illustration manners, expressionism, naive art and surrealism with street art techniques, said.

He added that “real art is made with passion and love, and is a piece that is trying to show us some part of this reality.”

With the use of masked characters and vivid colours being a signature style of the artist, Saner would create a blend of Indian and Mexican art here.

Saner finds India to be a land of “many inspirations”, and art traditions.

On his visit to India, the artist, who has exhibited in Mexico City, New York, Berlin, London and Barcelona, among others, said he wants to see in person, all the beautiful things he saw online and in books.

Saner has been invited to India by St+art India Foundation, which promotes street and public art, and the initiative is supported by the Mexican Embassy and Central Public Works Department.

