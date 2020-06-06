Monks help distressed people in Ranchi during coronavirus lockdown

art-and-culture

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 14:06 IST

The Yogoda Satsanga Sakha Ashram in Ranchi provided vegetables grown in its kitchen garden to the police to run their community kitchens for serving the meals to the needy during the lockdown.

Police stations across Jharkhand have been serving meals to the poor for the last several weeks.

“Vegetables grown in the ashram were provided to the local police station in Chutia, Ranchi, which used them in their community kitchen to prepare Khichdi and distributed it among thousands of needy people,” Swami Iswaranand ji said on Friday.

The devotees also provided cooked food to the poor during the lockdown, besides distributing dry ration and sanitary kits among 6,000 vulnerable families in Ranchi and nearby villages during the lockdown.

Doctors associated with the ashram educated people about the necessity of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing.

The ashram, which has closed its daily meditation schedule till June 8, is helping its devotees participate in online meditation on Mondays and Thursdays, he said.

“The ashram will soon come up with a schedule for the June 21 International Yoga Day,” said senior monk of the ashram, founded by Paramahansa Yogananda.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

