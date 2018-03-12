Odisha Parba 2018: Three-day festival celebrated rich Odia culture

Delhiites were in for a treat from March 9-11, thanks to the annual Odisha Parba that celebrates the eastern Indian state’s unique culture here.

The three-day festival, that began on March 9, saw the lawns of India Gate coming alive with Odisha’s rich cultural heritage - from its regional dance and music to gastronomical delights, as well as the illustrious history and freedom struggle.

Themed, ‘Odisha’s struggle against British Rule from 1804-1947’, the second edition of the festival sought to commemorate the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence.

“The rebellion led by Jayee Rajguru and Buxi Jagabandhu, was showcased with an exclusive exhibition. A grand stage was set up where high relief work of Barabati Fort in the backdrop evoked the glorious past of Odisha,” Sidhartha Pradhan, president of the Odia Samaj, said.

A food court modelled after a fort, recreated the enthusiasm of the local ‘Baarah Maase, Terah Parba’ (13 festivals in 12 months) idea. The concept is symbolic of Odisha’s passion for celebrations in a single year.

The handicraft and handloom section was a treasure trove of renowned Odia textile traditions. Fashion designer Sunil Sethi curated a fashion show to showcase the traditional Odia weaves - Sambalpuri, Bomkai and Kataki.

A sculpture gallery by internationally renowned sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo, along with traditional art forms like intricate applique and ‘Pattachitra’ also found place in the celebrations.

For food lovers, the festival had plethora of options on offer - Odia delicacies like the traditional sweet peetha, and quintessential Odia delights like badi, papad, aachar, ghuguni, dahibara, chat, as well as beautifully curated Odia thali and paan. The event was inaugurated by CJI Dipak Mishra.

An art workshop by Odia artists and a painting competition for children below 18 years of age were also part of the line-up. The festival came to a close on March 11.

