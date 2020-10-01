e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Quarantine with Quran: Hyderabad cab driver uses six months of lockdown to produce the Holy book in his handwriting

Quarantine with Quran: Hyderabad cab driver uses six months of lockdown to produce the Holy book in his handwriting

Practising his calligraphy skills, a cab driver from Hyderabad made the most of the six-seven months of Covid-19 lockdown to produce a copy of the Holy Quran in his handwriting

art-and-culture Updated: Oct 01, 2020 17:24 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]
Hyderabad cab driver produces Quran in calligraphy in six months
Hyderabad cab driver produces Quran in calligraphy in six months(Twitter/KBAthewarrior)
         

Utilising the COVID-19-induced lockdown, a cab driver from Hyderabad has managed to produce a copy of the Holy Quran in calligraphy in just about six months.

When world complaint about being locked inside house for months during the lockdowns, Mohammed Afzal, whose writing experience was limited to slate and chalk, burnt midnight oil to produce a copy of the holy book in his handwriting.

“I never learnt calligraphy but once I started writing just before the nationwide lockdown started, I became better and better. Now I feel good that I have completed the whole Quran in six-seven months,” Afzal tells ANI.

He adds usually he would not find time to write because of his profession as a cab driver. “But after the lockdown started, I got time to write the Quran. During the month of Ramadan, I spent about 16 to 18 hours continuously writing the Quran,” he says.

Afzal thanks his father who taught his writing on slate. “But I had to discontinue my studies. When I used to read the Quran, I always wished that I could write it one day,” Afzal tells ANI, adding his hobby is writing.

A local mufti, Sadiq Mohiuddin Faheem, said it is good that Afzal utilised the lockdown for a very good cause.

“I was happy when he approached me with the handwritten Quran,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
KXIP vs MI Live: KXIP elect to bowl, one change for Punjab
KXIP vs MI Live: KXIP elect to bowl, one change for Punjab
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Govt may declare Hathras village a Covid containment zone, says district magistrate
Govt may declare Hathras village a Covid containment zone, says district magistrate
Hearing on appointment of defence council for Kulbhushan Jadhav on Oct 6
Hearing on appointment of defence council for Kulbhushan Jadhav on Oct 6
International flights: New destinations, rules, relaxations in October
International flights: New destinations, rules, relaxations in October
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In