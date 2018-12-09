School children celebrate Saanjhi with arts and music

Around 22 different schools from Delhi and the National Capital Region gathered at the Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, New Delhi, on Friday, to mark the sixth year of Saanjhi, a local festival mainly celebrated in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Saanjhi or Sanjhi is referred to as the festival of fertility. It is the name of a mother goddess, after whom images are made and moulded into various shapes such as cosmic bodies, in different colours. It is known as Rangoli in Uttar Pradesh and Mathura, where Rangoli is done on water. It is celebrated in the form of paper art work in Delhi; in northern and western India through wall murals with cow dung.

The celebrations at the Vidyalaya on Friday included arts & crafts, song & dances and storytelling by students of the 22 different schools. Each school was given a particular state, and children performed on songs and dances from that particular state, depicting various cultural traditions.

Besides, the Vidyalaya had invited artists from all over the country to display their art forms and teach children about them. So there was madhubani from Bihar, phad from Rajasthan, gond from Madhya Pradesh, patachitra from Odisha and West Bengal, and warli painting from Maharashtra.

Also, the junior students of the different schools participated in the storytelling sessions, which included folklore from various parts of the country.

“We try and integrate every state of India and celebrate the traditions of India through art, music and storytelling. It is a celebration of our country. It is a learning platform. The children learn from one another and the craftsmen,” said Anuradha Joshi, principal, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 12:48 IST