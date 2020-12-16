e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / The world needs our art: locked-down French performers

The world needs our art: locked-down French performers

Paraded near the shuttered Bastille Opera house in central Paris with dancing giant puppets, drums and trumpets to spread the word that culture is essential, including during a pandemic.

art-and-culture Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 11:44 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kale, Paris
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kale, Paris
Reuters
Protesters paraded near the shuttered Bastille Opera house in central Paris with dancing giant puppets, drums and trumpets to spread the word that culture is essential, including during a pandemic.
Protesters paraded near the shuttered Bastille Opera house in central Paris with dancing giant puppets, drums and trumpets to spread the word that culture is essential, including during a pandemic.(Unsplash)
         

Several thousand French artists shut out of their performance spaces because of Covid-19 protested on Tuesday to demand the government let them back on stage.

Protesters paraded near the shuttered Bastille Opera house in central Paris with dancing giant puppets, drums and trumpets to spread the word that culture is essential, including during a pandemic.

French President Emmanuel Macron had said theatres could reopen from December 15, but this was scrapped because Covid-19 transmission rates were not falling fast enough. The new target date for reopening is in January.

Culture is “part of humanity,” said one protester, who gave his name as Maurizio, and had a 12-foot (3.6 metre) tall puppet mounted on his shoulders. “It’s a part of what defines someone.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Trust evaporated after Galwan clash, says top military commander
Trust evaporated after Galwan clash, says top military commander
PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas
PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
Explained: Why this year’s Kerala civic body polls matter
Explained: Why this year’s Kerala civic body polls matter
‘Surrender or be wiped out’: Field Marshal Manekshaw’s threat to Pak in ’71
‘Surrender or be wiped out’: Field Marshal Manekshaw’s threat to Pak in ’71
Move over folding phones, this sliding phone unfolds into 3 screen sizes
Move over folding phones, this sliding phone unfolds into 3 screen sizes
Biden names Buttigieg to cabinet in a first for an openly gay person
Biden names Buttigieg to cabinet in a first for an openly gay person
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In