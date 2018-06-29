 How the King of Pop Michael Jackson influenced contemporary art | art and culture | Hindustan Times
  Friday, Jun 29, 2018
Jun 29, 2018-Friday
How the King of Pop Michael Jackson influenced contemporary art

Artworks depicting the King of Pop Michael Jackson are on display in London as part of a new exhibition looking at his influence on artists.

art and culture Updated: Jun 29, 2018 10:35 IST
Reuters
Visitors take photos beside the Detail of the King of Pop by Mark Ryden which forms part of the exhibition.
Visitors take photos beside the Detail of the King of Pop by Mark Ryden which forms part of the exhibition.(Reuters)

From an Andy Warhol print to the final commissioned portrait of Michael Jackson, artworks depicting the King of Pop went on display in London in a new exhibition looking at his influence on artists.

Michael Jackson: On the Wall features an array of portraits and Jackson-inspired works including a quilt, collages, videos and installations.

Equestrian Portrait of King Philip II (Michael Jackson) by Kehinde Wiley, which forms part of the exhibition. (Reuters)

Also on display is a jacket adorned with cutlery and Equestrian Portrait of King Philip II (Michael Jackson) by New York artist Kehinde Wiley, the last commissioned portrait of the star before his death in 2009.

Work on the painting, which depicts the Thriller singer wearing armour and riding a horse, started before Jackson’s death and was finished posthumously.

The show is at the National Portrait Gallery until October, then heads to France, Germany and Finland.

Check out some more photos from the collection:

Michael Jackson by Andy Warhol.
The sculpture 'P.Y.T' by Appau Junior Boakye-Yiadom. (Reuters)
Michael by Gary Hume. (Reuters)
In Memory of Michael Jackson 1958-2009 by Yan Pei-Ming. (Reuters)
Cutlery adorning a jacket worn by Michael Jackson entitled 'Michael Jackson's dinner jacket' by Michael Lee Bush. (Reuters)

