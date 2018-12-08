2 prominent Muslim leaders quit TDP, join YSR Congress

Abdul Gani, a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) who represented Hindupur constituency in Rayalaseema region, resigned from the party’s preliminary membership on Saturday and crossed over to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress.

Gani’s defection from TDP was preceded by another prominent Muslim leader Iqbal Ahmod from Pileru, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s native Chittoor to YSR Congress on Friday.

YSR Congress leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy formally inducted Abdul Gani into the party during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Srikakulam district on Saturday. Hindupur is currently represented by Nandamuri Balakrishna, son of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu’s brother-in-law.

In a letter addressed to Chandrababu Naidu, Abdul Gani expressed his displeasure at the way he was treated in the party in return for his sacrificing the seat. Sources in the YSR Congress said Gani shifted loyalties following a promise of accommodating him in Hindupur in 2019 election.

