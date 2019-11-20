6L voters in Jamshedpur East and West first to vote with QR code slips, booth app

assembly-elections

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:54 IST

Voters of Jamshedpur (East) and Jamshedpur (West) assembly segments will be the first set of citizens to use voter slips with QR code through Booth App which will facilitate access of real time status of voters’ queue, voting percentage and other details when both the seats go to polls on December 7, an election official said here on Tuesday.

Jamshedpur (West) has 348,002 voters of which 182,213 are male and 165,784 are female. Similarly, Jamshedpur (East) has 300,450 voters of which 156,469 are male and 143,981 are female.

This came to the fore during one-day orientation of booth level officers (BLOs) when Election Commission of India (ECI) deputy election commissioner Sudip Jain and state chief election officer (CEO) Vinay Kumar Choubey launched the Booth App here at XLRI auditorium on Tuesday.

Both the officials also unveiled voter awareness song ‘Aao Chalen Karen Matdaan’, jingles and voter awareness calendar prepared by the East Singhbhum administration.

“Booth App is being introduced in 10 assembly seats in nine districts of the state during forthcoming assembly elections. This is the first time it is being implemented in the state to identify voters through a QR code at the voting centres. The slips can be scanned with a mobile phone and after scanning the code, voters can get details about their booths, such as the number of people in the queue, the percentage of voting done, among other details,” Chooubey told the BLOs in the workshop.

Jain said all the countries in the world are amazed as to how India manages to successfully conduct election in a country with such huge population. “We have over 10 lakh booths across the country. Full credit goes to the BLOs in making voters aware and ensuring that every single voter exercise their franchise. We have also single voter booths in our country but polling officers reach even such booths. Please also ensure that photo voter slips are delivered to all such voters whose names have been added to electoral roll,” said Jain.

Jain and Choubey also felicitated four BLOs — Uma Kumari Sharma, Jayanti Pradhan, Basant Kumar and Sheha Ratnam — for adding most number of voters in electoral roll.

East Singhbhum deputy commissioner Ravishankar Shukla said the district administration was fully committed and prepared to hold smooth, peaceful and fair elections. SSP Anoop Birthare said they have made adequate security arrangement in rural areas and would also focus on ensuring that voting percentage is increased in urban areas as well. He proposed the vote of thanks.