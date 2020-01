BJP names 57 of 70 candidates for Delhi polls scheduled for February 8

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 17:19 IST

The BJP on Friday announced the names of 57 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections that will take place on February 8. The counting of votes will happen three days later on February 11.

Out of the 57 names, 11 are from SC community, while four are women, said Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. The AAP has already announced the names for all the 70 seats.

AC No Constituency Candidate 1 Narela Neeldaman Khatri 2 Burari – 3 Timarpur Surender Singh Bittoo 4 Adarsh Nagar Rajkumar Bhatia 5 Badli Vijay Bhagat 6 Rithala Manish Chaudhari 7 Bawana Ravindra Kumar Indraj 8 Mundka Master Azad Singh 9 Kirari Anil Jha 10 Sultan Pur Majra Ram Chandra Chawaria 11 Nangloi Jat – 12 Mongol Puri Karam Singh Karma 13 Rohini Vijendra Gupta 14 Shalimar Bagh Rekha Gupta 15 Shakur Basti SC Vats 16 Tri Nagar Tilak Ram Gupta 17 Wazirpur Mahendra Nagpal 18 Model Town Kapil Mishra 19 Sadar Bazar Jai Prakash 20 Chandni Chowk Suman Kumar Gupta 21 Matia Mahal Ravindra Gupta 22 Ballimaran Lata Sodhi 23 Karol Bagh Yogendra Chandolia 24 Patel Nagar Parvesh Ratan 25 Moti Nagar Subhash Sachdeva 26 Madipur Kailash Sankla 27 Rajouri Garden – 28 Hari Nagar – 29 Tilak Nagar Rajiv Babbar 30 Janakpuri Ashish Sood 31 Vikaspuri Sanjay Singh 32 Uttam Nagar Krishna Gehlot 33 Dwarka Pradyumn Rajpoot 34 Matiala Rajesh Gehlot 35 Najafgarh Ajit Kharkhari 36 Bijwasan Satprakash Rana 37 Palam Vijay Pandit 38 Delhi Cantonment – 39 Rajinder Nagar RP Singh 40 New Delhi 41 Jangpura Inpreet Singh Bakhshi 42 Kasturba Nagar – 43 Malviya Nagar Shailendra Singh Monti 44 R K Puram Anil Sharma 45 Mehrauli – 46 Chhattarpur Brahmsingh Tanwar 47 Deoli Arvind Kumar 48 Ambedkar Nagar Khushi Ram 49 Sangam Vihar – 50 Greater Kailash Shikha Rai 51 Kalkaji – 52 Tugalakabad Vikram Vidhuri 53 Badarpur Rambir Singh Vidhuri 54 Okhla Brahm Singh 55 Trilokpuri Kiran Vaid 56 Kondli Rajkumar Dhillon 57 Patparganj Ravi Negi 58 Laxmi Nagar Abhay Kumar Verma 59 Vishwas Nagar OP Sharma 60 Krishna Nagar – 61 Gandhi Nagar Anil Vajpayee 62 Shandara – 63 Seemapuri – 64 Rohtas Nagar Jitendra Mahajan 65 Seelampur Kaushal Mishra 66 Ghonda Ajay Mahawal 67 Babarpur Naresh Gaud 68 Gokalpur Ranjit Kashyap 69 Mustafabad Jagdish Pradhan 70 Karawal Nagar Mohan Singh Bisht

The BJP, however, did not name its candidate against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Tiwari saying the candidate from New Delhi seat will be announced soon.

Tiwari was joined by senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at the press conference where he announced the party candidates whose names were finalised at its central election committee meeting on Thursday night.