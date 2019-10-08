Congress high command surrendered before Hooda: Shahnawaz Hussain

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:42 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday said the Congress high command has surrendered before former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Interacting with mediapersons in Rohtak, the BJP leader said the grand old party sacrificed its former state chief Ashok Tanwar to placate Hooda.

“The Congress is contesting the election under Hooda’s leadership. Hooda has asked his supporters to use small picture of Rahul Gandhi in the posters to hide his failures. The Congress in Haryana would get less than 10 seats as people in the state were thinking that Hooda would float his own party. But he created an atmosphere that forced Tanwar to quit the Congress,” he added.

He further said the people of Haryana are happy after the central government revoked Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

“We fulfilled all promises except the Congress Mukt Bharat and this promise will be met soon. The Muslim community has a great faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he has rejected the theory of radical Islam at international forums,” he added.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 00:42 IST