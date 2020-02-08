Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal’s son, a first time voter, accompanies Delhi CM to polling booth

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 17:20 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday cast his vote along with his family, including his first-time voter son, saying he is hopeful of winning a third term in office.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener is contesting for a third time from the New Delhi Assembly constituency. If re-elected, it will be a hat-trick for him from the seat, as well as in the Chief Minister’s chair.

Kejriwal cast his vote at the Rajpura Transport Authority in Civil Lines area amid tight security. He was accompanied by his parents, his wife and his son Pulkit - a first-time voter. His daughter, who took a sabbatical to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party, was however not seen with the family, with the party saying she had cast her vote.

Sharing a photo with his family, barring his daughter, Kejriwal tweeted: “Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy.”

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Kejriwal said he wants more women to come out and cast their votes. “All should go and cast their votes, it can be for any party but all should vote. I especially urge women to step out and vote. Sometimes it happens that women stay back at home and do not cast their votes. No one should be at home today.”

He also slammed the BJP for “mocking him ever since he recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on a TV channel”.

Kejriwal said he is confident that people will vote for work and development in the elections and hoped that the AAP will be elected for a third time.

Before stepping out to vote, Kejriwal took blessings from his parents and shared a video of the same. Kejriwal is being challenged by BJP’s Sunil Yadav and Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal from the New Delhi constituency.

The results for the Delhi Assembly polls for 70 seats will be out on February 11.