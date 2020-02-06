Delhi assembly election 2020: ‘Attacked by unidentified men’, claims Delhi BSP candidate ahead of polls

assembly-elections

Bahujan Samaj Party candidate and sitting MLA from Delhi’s Badarpur Assembly constituency, ND Sharma on Thursday claimed that he was attacked by some unidentified men on Thursday.

Sharma, who in 2015 had successfully contested from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket from the Badarpur seat, switched to the BSP after the Arvind Kejriwal led party dropped him from the contestant list for the 2020 Assembly elections. Sharma is contesting from the same seat on a BSP ticket.

In a video message, he said while it is for the police to identify the attackers, he said he is suspecting that his opponents have attacked him in fear of defeat.

“About 10 men came in a car and attacked me with sticks at around 1 am on Thursday. They stopped their car in front of my car and with sticks they broke the glass of my car which hurt me in the head.”

Sharma, who received head injuries, said the opposition is fearing the defeat and so they have attacked him.

“They have sold the ticket to a candidate for Rs 22 crore. But, the people here are with me. They are anxious,” he said without naming the Aam Aadmi Party.

Sharma, after the AAP dropped his name from the candidate list, had accused the party that it had sold the tickets for Rs 20 crore each.

The AAP has given ticket to Ram Singh Netaji, a former Congressman and a two-time MLA from Badarpur, who joined the party in January.

Sharma had secured 59.3 per cent votes in 2015.

Delhi is going to polls on February 8.