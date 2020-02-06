e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi assembly election 2020: ‘Attacked by unidentified men’, claims Delhi BSP candidate ahead of polls

Delhi assembly election 2020: ‘Attacked by unidentified men’, claims Delhi BSP candidate ahead of polls

In a video message, BSP’s Badarpur candidate said while it is for the police to identify the attackers, he said he is suspecting that his opponents have attacked him in fear of defeat.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 06, 2020 09:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from Delhi’s Badarpur Assembly constituency, ND Sharma on Thursday claimed that he was attacked by some unidentified men on Thursday.
Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from Delhi’s Badarpur Assembly constituency, ND Sharma on Thursday claimed that he was attacked by some unidentified men on Thursday.(ANI Photo )
         

Bahujan Samaj Party candidate and sitting MLA from Delhi’s Badarpur Assembly constituency, ND Sharma on Thursday claimed that he was attacked by some unidentified men on Thursday.

Sharma, who in 2015 had successfully contested from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket from the Badarpur seat, switched to the BSP after the Arvind Kejriwal led party dropped him from the contestant list for the 2020 Assembly elections. Sharma is contesting from the same seat on a BSP ticket.

In a video message, he said while it is for the police to identify the attackers, he said he is suspecting that his opponents have attacked him in fear of defeat.

“About 10 men came in a car and attacked me with sticks at around 1 am on Thursday. They stopped their car in front of my car and with sticks they broke the glass of my car which hurt me in the head.”

Sharma, who received head injuries, said the opposition is fearing the defeat and so they have attacked him.

“They have sold the ticket to a candidate for Rs 22 crore. But, the people here are with me. They are anxious,” he said without naming the Aam Aadmi Party.

Sharma, after the AAP dropped his name from the candidate list, had accused the party that it had sold the tickets for Rs 20 crore each.

The AAP has given ticket to Ram Singh Netaji, a former Congressman and a two-time MLA from Badarpur, who joined the party in January.

Sharma had secured 59.3 per cent votes in 2015.

Delhi is going to polls on February 8.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
BJP faces corporator trouble ahead of Delhi polls, Amit Shah steps in
BJP faces corporator trouble ahead of Delhi polls, Amit Shah steps in
10 MLAs, defectors from Congress and JDS, to join Karnataka cabinet today
10 MLAs, defectors from Congress and JDS, to join Karnataka cabinet today
Why 5-acre land at UP’s Dhannipur made the cut for mosque plot in Ayodhya
Why 5-acre land at UP’s Dhannipur made the cut for mosque plot in Ayodhya
Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates from Day 2: All eyes on Vitara Brezza petrol launch
Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates from Day 2: All eyes on Vitara Brezza petrol launch
Chinese woman’s family misses her Indian wedding due to coronavirus travel ban
Chinese woman’s family misses her Indian wedding due to coronavirus travel ban
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
Sourav Ganguly heads to UK, 4-nation series talks in pipeline
Sourav Ganguly heads to UK, 4-nation series talks in pipeline
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Prithvi ShawShaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPhonePe vs Google PayPriyanka ChopraBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news