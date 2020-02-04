Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Gandhi Nagar Candidates

assembly-elections

The Congress is fielding heavyweight Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Lovely will be taking on Naveen Choudhary of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Anil Kumar Bajpai of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Lovely is a former President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee and has been elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013 from Gandhi Nagar.

A veteran political leader, he held several portfolios under the Sheila Dikshit government of Delhi.

In the 2015 polls, AAP’s Anil Kumar Bajpai had won the seat with a margin of 7,482 votes against BJP’s Jitender. Bajpai got 50, 946 votes from the Gandhi Nagar constituency and Jitender polled 43,464 votes.

This time, Bajpai is contesting on a BJP ticket. Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had disqualified Bajpai under the anti-defection law in August 2019.

Naveen Choudhary, who will be contesting for the first time on an AAP ticket from the Gandhi Nagar seat in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020, is a social worker.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had swept the 2015 assembly elections in Delhi. The AAP had secured a thumping majority winning 67 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. The BJP won only three seats, while the Congress did not get even a single seat.

DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2020:

Date of polling: February 8

Date of counting: February 11

GANDHI NAGAR Constituency:

Sitting MLA: Anil Kumar Bajpai (BJP)

Winning margin in 2015: 7,482 votes

Runner up and party: Jitender (BJP)

Number of voters in 2015: 1,68,799

Percentage of votes polled in 2015: 66.72%

Number of male voters in 2015: 95,809

Number of female voters in 2015: 72,988