Delhi Assembly election results: Early trends show Arvind Kejriwal leading from New Delhi seat

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 09:28 IST

Early trends show that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading in the New Delhi constituency, from where he had contested the February 8 Assembly elections against BJP’s Sunil Yadav and Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal.

In all, there are 34 candidates in fray from the New Delhi seat.

Kejriwal had won from New Delhi constituency in 2015 Assembly elections in which his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gave a stunning performance and won 67 of the 70 seats.

Out of seven seats in Delhi, from which AAP ministers contested the Assembly polls, the highest drop of around 13 percentage points, when compared to the 2015 poll data, was recorded from New Delhi. The constituency recorded 52 per cent voter turnout, as against 65 per cent in 2015.

Experts, however, said it is difficult to gauge what high or low turnouts could translate to in terms of poll results.

New Delhi is a VIP constituency with a large number of voters who are government employees.

After casting his vote on February 8, Kejriwal had said he is hopeful that AAP will form the government in Delhi for the third time. “I am hopeful that people will vote on the basis of work done in Delhi, and that AAP will form the government in Delhi for the third time,” Kejriwal had said.

New Delhi, in the past, has been represented by former chief minister late Sheila Dikshit of Congress

In the 2015, Kejriwal had defeated BJP’s Nupur Sharma by over 30,000 votes from New Delhi seat. Kejriwal got 57,213 votes in 2015 while Nupur Sharma polled 25,630. Congress leader and former Delhi minister Kiran Walia managed to garner only 4,781 votes. None of the Above (NOTA) option was taken by 465 voters.

Kejriwal had first contested from the New Delhi seat in 2013, just around a year after he formed AAP. Kejriwal had spectacularly defeated three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit by over 25,000 votes from the New Delhi constituency. Till then, New Delhi was considered a stronghold of the Congress.

Twenty one centres have been set up for counting of votes on Tuesday, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said on Sunday.

The Delhi assembly elections concluded on Saturday evening. The exit polls have predicted that AAP will win a two-third majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly.