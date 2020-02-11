‘This is the day of Lord Hanuman’: Arvind Kejriwal in victory speech as AAP sweeps Delhi

assembly-elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwalthanked people of Delhi for reposing faith in his government for the third time.

“I thank people of Delhi for reposing their faith in AAP for the third time. This the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us,” he said on Tuesday afternoon while addressing his supporters at party headquarters after it became clear from the trends in counting of votes that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to form the government in Delhi.

“This is the day of Lord Hanuman who has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman Ji keeps showing the right path to us so that we continue to serve people for the next five years,” Kejriwal added.

He also said that victory is a sign that this is the beginning of a new kind of politics.

Kejriwal will visit the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place in central Delhi on Tuesday, news agency IANS reported.

He had visited the temple a day before Delhi went to polls on February 8, for which the BJP had mocked him. Kejriwal had invoked the lord on February 5 too that had provoked barbs from the BJP.

“BJP is troubled since I read Hanuman Chalisa. I desire that they read it daily too. They will find peace and their language will improve too,” the AAP chief had said in his February 5 tweet.

The AAP started as a political novice and quickly gained traction for its new kind of politics. In 2013, just a year after it was formed, the party won the Delhi Assembly elections, ending the rule of Congress. In fact, Kejriwal defeated Congress stalwart in Delhi and former chief minister late Sheila Dikshit from the New Delhi constituency.

Though the AAP government fell after being in office only for 49 days, its politics impressed the voters of Delhi and they gave it a massive mandate of 67 out of 70 seats in 2015. That also gave a crushing blow to Congress, which has not been able to revive since then. The party drew a blank in 2015, and is staring at a duck this time too.

Kejriwal centred his party’s campaign on the planks of good governance and development, and asked people to vote for his party only if they are satisfied with the work.

Trends show AAP is set for stunning victory, and is likely to win 63 seats, just four short of its 2015 tally. The BJP, which had won just three seats in 2015, looks set to improve its tally but is still below the double digit mark.