Delhi assembly elections 2020: People don’t want Mann ki Baat, Sena boss tells bruised BJP

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 16:14 IST

As the BJP headed for another humiliating defeat in the Delhi assembly elections, its former ally Shiv Sena said that the people of national capital have rejected the “BJP’s divisive and hate-filled campaign”.

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the “so-called national party could not stand against Kejriwal’s broom”. Thackeray, in a jibe at the BJP and Prime minister Narendra Modi said people are now opting for ‘Jan Ki Baat’ and not ‘Mann ki Baat’.

The Shiv Sena boss congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and said, “The people of Delhi have shown that ‘Jan Ki Baat’ will work on the country now and not ‘Mann ki Baat’. The so-called national government that put all its might could not succeed against the broom. They powerful party parachuted its senior leaders in the elections, compared Kejriwal to a terrorist, they ignored the local issues... but the people of Delhi stood firmly behind a man who sincerely worked towards development.”

The CM added that Delhiites have broken the illusion of some that only they are nationalists and those who oppose them are traitors.

Sena minister Anil Parab on Tuesday said that the people have defeated the “ego” of the BJP, which intended to “rule indefinitely”.

“Ebb and flow keep happening in politics but what has happened today is that the ego that only we can and we will rule has been defeated by the people today,” Parab told reporters in Mumbai.

The Sena minister added that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had campaigned on development and people have shown faith in it while BJP’s “experiments” to polarise voters has failed.

He added that the Shiv Sena has shown the country the “direction” to keep BJP out of power. Parab said that the BJP has been losing state polls, and gradually in the next five years, the picture will be clear what the people want, hinting that BJP would lose the next Lok Sabha polls if their poor poll performance continues in state polls.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) taunted the BJP and said that the voters in Delhi have declared BJP “traitors”.

NCP Minister Nawab Malik said that people of Delhi have chosen development by re-electing the AAP government. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the people to vote against the traitors. And the people of Delhi have declared BJP the traitors by not voting for them,” Malik said.

Congratulating Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal for the sweeping victory in Delhi Assembly polls, former Congress leader and Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted: “Delhi has rejected BJPs hate filled and divisive campaign by decisively voting for AAP’s development & better standard of living agenda. Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty”.