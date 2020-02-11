e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / People of Delhi have defeated BJP’s ‘polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda’, says Chidambaram

People of Delhi have defeated BJP’s ‘polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda’, says Chidambaram

Riding on its development agenda, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was on Tuesday set for a resounding victory in the Delhi assembly elections to retain power for a third term.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 15:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram arrives to address a press conference, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram arrives to address a press conference, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT file photo)
         

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday hailed AAP’s performance in the Delhi assembly polls and said the people of the national capital have defeated the “polarising, divisive and dangerous” agenda of the BJP.

Riding on its development agenda, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was on Tuesday set for a resounding victory in the Delhi assembly elections to retain power for a third term.

“AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP,” Chidambaram tweeted.

“I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022,” he said.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
LIVE: AAP’s Manish Sisodia wins Delhi’s Patparganj in a cliffhanger
LIVE: AAP’s Manish Sisodia wins Delhi’s Patparganj in a cliffhanger
Thank you Delhi, tweets Prashant Kishor sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU
Thank you Delhi, tweets Prashant Kishor sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU
Atishi of AAP wins from Kalkaji against BJP’s Dharambir Singh
Atishi of AAP wins from Kalkaji against BJP’s Dharambir Singh
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
‘Decimated again’: Congress’ Sharmishtha Mukherjee critiques Delhi rout
‘Decimated again’: Congress’ Sharmishtha Mukherjee critiques Delhi rout
Volkswagen T-Roc aims to take Creta, Seltos, Hector head on
Volkswagen T-Roc aims to take Creta, Seltos, Hector head on
Man falls into frozen Mississippi river, blames Google Maps
Man falls into frozen Mississippi river, blames Google Maps
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news