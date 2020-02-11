e-paper
Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi election results: In a short tweet, Rahul Gandhi congratulates Kejriwal for massive win

Delhi election results: In a short tweet, Rahul Gandhi congratulates Kejriwal for massive win

Gandhi’s own party once again failed to win a single seat in Delhi assembly elections this year. Congress was once the favourite in Delhi and ruled for three straight terms or 15 years under Sheila Dikshit.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 18:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after casting his vote during Vidhan Sabha elections, at Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya, Aurangzeb Lane, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after casting his vote during Vidhan Sabha elections, at Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya, Aurangzeb Lane, in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted his congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for sweeping the Delhi elections to retain power in the Capital for the third time.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has won at least 36 seats and leading on 26 with eight seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has said it would analyse why it failed to draw on its high-powered campaign.

“My best wishes & congratulations to Mr Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections,” Rahul Gandhi said in the very short tweet.

Gandhi’s own party once again failed to win a single seat in Delhi assembly elections this year. Congress was once the favourite in Delhi and ruled for three straight terms or 15 years under Sheila Dikshit. But after losing to Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP in 2013, it has not been able to revive itself.

Several leaders of the grand old party offered explanations along with criticism as Congress scored a duck in Delhi. Many called for “action” rather than introspection to pull the party out of the election defeats.

“We welcome the mandate given by the people of Delhi with modesty and bowed heads. We are now more determined to revive the Congress from the grassroots,” party’s spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a press briefing.

“It’s new learning for us. The loss is not a disappointment for us, it has made us more determined,” Surjewala said.

A lacklustre campaign, lack of leadership and over-dependence on legacy appeared to be the reasons behind the party’s dismal show.

The Congress ran a nostalgia-steeped campaign for Delhi polls, centred around the development done by former chief minister Sheila Dikshit. It clearly failed to impress the voters in the national capital.

Congress’ Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra and the party’s campaign committee in-charge Kirti Azad seemed to offer some solace.

“You will see our strength in the municipal elections in Delhi two years later,” said Azad.

The party got 24.55% in the assembly elections held in Delhi in 2013. In 2015, it was reduced to 9.7% against the BJP’s 32.7% and the AAP’s 54.34%.

This year, Congress’ vote share shrunk to it’s lowest ever in Delhi at a meagre 4.26%.

