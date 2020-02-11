Traffic restrictions in place ahead of counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections

assembly-elections

The Delhi Traffic Police has imposed restrictions of movement of vehicles in certain areas of the national capital due to counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from sector 7/9 crossing towards sector 9/10 crossing, KN Katju Marg to Bawan Authority road and Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) due to vote counting.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am with exit polls predicting a big win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - the only difference is in the margin of victory. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have maintained that the surveys will fall flat.

“Foolproof security arrangements have been made in and around each of the counting centres. A three-layer security cover has been provided at the strongrooms, as per the election commission’s directions. Security around the counting centres and in the areas has also been beefed up,” said Ranbir Singh, chief electoral officer (CEO), Delhi.

The inner-most security layer, near the strong rooms, is that of the paramilitary, followed by armed policemen and then police personnel forming the outermost layer, he added.

The election, largely seen as a battle between AAP and BJP, was held on Saturday, sealing the fate of 672 candidates - 593 men and 79 women with a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent.

The Delhi CEO said the counting will begin at 8 am sharp and will be held in multiple rounds.

“The postal ballots will be counted first till 8.30 am and then the votes cast through EVMs will be counted,” he said.

The counting centres are located across the 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi.