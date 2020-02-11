e-paper
Delhi Elections 2020: Congress seeks comfort in AAP’s lead over BJP

The Congress which ran a lackluster campaign for the 2020 Delhi assembly elections was way behind the AAP and the BJP in garnering votes.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress MP and the party's leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the AAP's ability to stop the BJP in the Delhi Assembly polls was significant.(ANI)
         

With the Congress decimated in the Delhi Assembly elections, the grand old party on Tuesday sought consolation in the march of Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to retain power.

Congress MP and the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the AAP’s ability to stop the BJP was significant.

“Everyone knew that Aam Aadmi Party will return to power for the third time. Congress’s defeat will not send a good message. The victory of AAP against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its communal agenda is significant,” Chowdhury said, according to ANI.

Three hours after the counting began on Tuesday, the Congress had notched up just over 4.18% of the votes against 52% of AAP and 40% of the BJP.

Five exit polls on Saturday had predicted that the AAP will retain power with a comfortable majority while the BJP will make large gains. The exit polls also predicted a distant third position for the Congress with the party either failing to secure any seat, according to two polls, or, at best, winning three seats (ABP News-CVoter).

The Congress ran a low-profile, lacklustre campaign for the elections. Its big guns – Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi – joined the campaign only towards the fag end of it.

In contrast the AAP, ran a focused campaign to turn the narrative towards issues like infrastructure, education, women safety, electricity, water during the campaign for the elections.

The BJP’s campaign was hyper-nationalistic where many of its leaders were accused of inciting passions with incendiary speeches. The saffron party ran a high-voltage campaign and deployed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address two rallies while Union home minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah micro-managed the campaign.

