Delhi Elections 2020: In 7-hour meet at Amit Shah’s home, BJP leaders discuss Delhi poll candidates

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 06:38 IST

Ahead of February 8 Delhi assembly election, BJP’s core committee met at Union home minister party president Amit Shah’s residence to discuss party candidates for the upcoming polls, reported news agency ANI.

In the late night meeting that lasted seven hours, BJP leaders, including party’s working president JP Nadda, Delhi elections in-charge Prakash Javadekar and state party chief Manoj Tiwari, discussed candidates for 45 out of the 70 assembly seats, ANI quoted sources as saying. Discussion on the rest of the assembly seats will be held on Monday.

Party leaders Shyam Jaju, Vijay Goel, Vijender Gupta, and Anil Jain also attended the meeting.

According to ANI sources, the party is keen on bringing new faces to the fore and candidature of all contestants is being considered on the basis of central survey and public feedback.

After finalising candidates for all seats, the list will be sent to BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC), which will further discuss and grant approval. The date for the CEC meeting is not yet known.

Prakash Javadekar earlier said BJP’s main poll plank in the upcoming polls is the work done by the central government.

“The BJP’s main plank is the work done by the central government. The election is about good governance versus misgovernance and nationalism versus anarchy. The Modi government at the national level has taken many historic decisions. All (central) ministries have done tremendous work for Delhi than what the Delhi government has done for the city. Development is our plank,” he told HT.

The BJP will take on the ruling AAP government in Delhi over education and health, Union minister Hardeep Puri had earlier said in an interview with HT.

Polling in Delhi will be held on February 8, followed by counting of votes on February 11. The Model Code of Conduct came into force on January 6 after the Election Commission announced the election schedule.