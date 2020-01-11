e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi Elections 2020: Will take on AAP over education, health, says Hardeep Puri

Delhi Elections 2020: Will take on AAP over education, health, says Hardeep Puri

Puri said that the Delhi government has “dealt a crushing blow to the morale of the teachers” in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools by not providing the organisation with the funds to pay the arrears of the 7th central pay commission to the teachers.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 11, 2020 02:01 IST
Anisha Dutta
Anisha Dutta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections next month, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will attack the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government on education and health, Union minister Hardeep Puri said on Friday.
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections next month, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will attack the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government on education and health, Union minister Hardeep Puri said on Friday.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections next month, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will attack the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government on two areas considered the state government’s strength -- education and health, Union minister Hardeep Puri said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia challenged the BJP?to compare its record in school education in states ruled by it with AAP’s record in Delhi.

He also added that the Delhi government-run schools are managed much better than those run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). All three MCDs (North, South, East) are run by the BJP.

Puri said that the Delhi government has “dealt a crushing blow to the morale of the teachers” in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools by not providing the organisation with the funds to pay the arrears of the 7th central pay commission to the teachers.

The Delhi and central governments have been sparring for several years on the funding of the MCDs.

The AAP government wants the Centre to directly fund the MCDs. The Centre wants the state government to fund them out of its share of central funds.

“The expenditure that MCDs have to incur which has not been reimbursed on education comes to 70%: ~3,914 crore is owed to north MCD, ~569 crore to East MCD and ~223 crore to South MCD,” Puri said.

The MCD schools are running with only 57% of their sanctioned strength of teachers, he added.

“What is even more alarming is that the state government’s policies have forced several private schools to close down. I am subjecting his claims to tough scrutiny,” Puri said.

Puri also alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has not implemented central schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), depriving the city-state’s residents of valuable benefits.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
US tried to take out another Iranian commander, but failed: Officials
US tried to take out another Iranian commander, but failed: Officials
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into effect
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into effect
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Woman hires hitmen to kill Sikh fiance in Pak as she didn’t want to marry: Cops
Woman hires hitmen to kill Sikh fiance in Pak as she didn’t want to marry: Cops
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news