Delhi poll results 2020:The seven BJP men who stood Kejriwal storm

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 16:27 IST

The BJP may have looked like giving a fight to Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) when the counting of votes for Delhi assembly polls began on Tuesday morning, but the saffron party was all but swept in the Kejriwal storm by the time the dust settled. Several party stars were vanquished leaving only seven men standing till the last stages of counting as per the data made available by the election commission at 4 pm.

MS Bisht, Karawal Nagar

Mohan Singh Bisht of the BJP has emerged one of the heroes for the party after securing 71,268 votes against Durgesh Pathak of AAP, who polled 41983 votes after the 18th round of counting. He is trailing Bisht by close to 30 thousand votes.

Vijendra Gupta, Rohini

It appeared at one point that the Delhi BJP stalwart could end up as one of the many electoral casualties but Gupta made a comeback on the Rohini seat, his home turf against AAP’s Rajesh Nama Bansiwala. Gupta with 50,075 votes was leading Bansiwala--40,942 votes—by close to 10 thousand votes after 11 rounds of counting.

Jitender Mahajan, Rohtas Nagar

In Rohtas Nagar, Jitender Mahajan is leading by over 13 thousand votes against AAP’s Sarita Singh who got 44785 votes after 11 rounds of counting.

Ajay Mahawar, Ghonda

In Ghonda constituency Ajay Mahawar was ahead of AAP’s Shridutt Sharma by 19 thousand votes. Mahawar got 61 thousand votes to Sharma’s 42 thousand votes.

Om Prakash Sharma, Vishwas Nagar

Om Prakash Sharma, popularly known as OP Sharma secured 64568 votes, 15,000 more than 48313 votes cast for Deepak Singla of AAP in Vishwas Nagar, Gurcharan Singh of the Congress was third with 7727 votes. Sharma had won this seat in 2015 with over 10 thousand votes.

Anil Kr Bajpai, Gandhi Nagar

In Gandhi Nagar, sitting BJP MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai was leading against AAP’s Naveen Chaudhary by less than 3 thousand votes. Bajpai had secured 40652 votes against 37143 votes polled by AAP’s Chaudhary. Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely polled 19486 votes. It remains to be seen if his good showing helped Bajpai.

Abhay Verma, Laxmi Nagar

Abhay Verma is leading from Laxmi Nagar constituency in east Delhi by the thinnest of margins – 62 votes—against his rival from AAP, Nitin Tyagi. Verma polled 62909 votes against 62847 votes polled by Tyagi after 14 rounds of counting.