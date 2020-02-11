e-paper
Delhi Poll Results: BJP’s Om Prakash Sharma leads from Vishwas Nagar

Sharma had won this seat in 2015 with over 10,000 votes and was the only BJP candidate to have retained the seat he won in 2013 by beating AAP’ Atul Gupta by a margin of 15,000 votes.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 12:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OP Sharma is leading from his Vishwas Nagar seat
OP Sharma is leading from his Vishwas Nagar seat (Coutesy: Twitter/@OPSharmaBJP)
         

BJP’s Om Prakash Sharma is leading from Vishwas Nagar constituency in east Delhi by close to 4,000 votes against Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Deepak Singla. Sharma has polled around 30,000 votes according to the election commission data released at 12 pm while Singla had little over 25,000 votes. Gurcharan Singh of the Congress was in the third position with having polled close to 4,000 votes in the constituency.

Sharma had won this seat in 2015 with over 10,000 votes and was the only BJP candidate to have retained the seat he won in 2013 by beating AAP’ Atul Gupta by a margin of 15,000 votes.

Gupta is an alumnus of the Satyavati College of Delhi University and was an active leader of the student union. He served as a member of the executive that was led by the former finance minister, late Arun Jaitley as its president.

Popularly known as OP Sharma, he made headlines when suspended from two sessions of the Delhi assembly in 2016 for making unsavoury remarks against Congress leader Alka Lamba, who was then in AAP and represented Chandni Chowk constituency.

