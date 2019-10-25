Five Independent MLAs meet JP Nadda, offer support to BJP

assembly-elections

Five Independent MLAs, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP’s Haryana in-charge Anil Jain, met the party’s working president, J P Nadda, at his residence here on Friday to finalise the modalities of government formation, sources said.

The five Independent legislators -- Dharampal Gondan, Nayanpal Rawat, Sombir Sangwan, Rakesh Daulatabad and Randheer Golan -- met Nadda and extended their support to the saffron party, BJP leader Jawahar Yadav said. “These Independent MLAs reached J P Nadda’s house with an intention to extend support to the BJP government,” Yadav, who accompanied the MLAs, said.

Daulatabad, who was elected from Badshahpur, was also among the Independent legislators who met the party president, he added.

“We have come here to extend our support to the Khattar government in Haryana,” Rawat, who was elected from Prithla, said.

The Haryana Assembly polls threw up a hung verdict on Thursday with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the single-largest party with 40 seats, but falling six short of the majority mark of 46 in the 90-member House.

