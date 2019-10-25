e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Five Independent MLAs meet JP Nadda, offer support to BJP

The Haryana Assembly polls threw up a hung verdict on Thursday with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the single-largest party with 40 seats, but falling six short of the majority mark of 46 in the 90-member House.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Five Independent MLAs met the party’s working president, J P Nadda at his residence today.
Five Independent MLAs met the party’s working president, J P Nadda at his residence today.(PTI Photo )
         

Five Independent MLAs, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP’s Haryana in-charge Anil Jain, met the party’s working president, J P Nadda, at his residence here on Friday to finalise the modalities of government formation, sources said.

The five Independent legislators -- Dharampal Gondan, Nayanpal Rawat, Sombir Sangwan, Rakesh Daulatabad and Randheer Golan -- met Nadda and extended their support to the saffron party, BJP leader Jawahar Yadav said. “These Independent MLAs reached J P Nadda’s house with an intention to extend support to the BJP government,” Yadav, who accompanied the MLAs, said.

Daulatabad, who was elected from Badshahpur, was also among the Independent legislators who met the party president, he added.

“We have come here to extend our support to the Khattar government in Haryana,” Rawat, who was elected from Prithla, said.

The Haryana Assembly polls threw up a hung verdict on Thursday with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the single-largest party with 40 seats, but falling six short of the majority mark of 46 in the 90-member House.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 14:23 IST

tags
top news
In Manohar Khattar’s plan to stake claim tomorrow, a 7+2 formula is key
In Manohar Khattar’s plan to stake claim tomorrow, a 7+2 formula is key
Gujarat firm gets contract to revamp Central Vista, Parliament
Gujarat firm gets contract to revamp Central Vista, Parliament
How kingmaker Dushyant Chautala might lose the crown: 10 Points
How kingmaker Dushyant Chautala might lose the crown: 10 Points
Nigerian man, who acted in Hindi movies, held at Delhi’s IGI airport
Nigerian man, who acted in Hindi movies, held at Delhi’s IGI airport
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Kalpana Chawla used to say someday she’d be ‘kidnapped’ in outer space: Father
Kalpana Chawla used to say someday she’d be ‘kidnapped’ in outer space: Father
Sourav Ganguly meets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to discuss roadmap
Sourav Ganguly meets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to discuss roadmap
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News