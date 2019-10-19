e-paper
Haryana assembly elections 2019: Neighbours pushing in drugs, fight the menace as we fight terrorism, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in Haryana’s Sirsa district on the last day of campaign for the October 21 assembly election

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 19, 2019 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Dellhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Haryana’s Sirsa district on Saturday.(ANI photo)
         

After failing to push terrorists and arms into India, Pakistan is resorting to drug smuggling with an aim to destroying our youth, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Haryana’s Sirsa district on Saturday, the last day of campaign for October 21 assembly elections.

“The youth of Haryana must fight drug menace. It destroys not only individuals but also their families and the larger society. Our neighbours fist tried to push terrorists and weapons into India. Now they have resorted to pushing in drugs to destroy our youth. We must fight drug menace as we fight terrorism,” the Prime Minister said at his Ellenabad rally.

Prime Minister Modi also touched upon the issues of water for farmers, jobs for youth, the Kartarpur corridor, abrogation of Article 370 and the alleged misdeeds of the former Congress governments in the state that is currently ruled by Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government.

On the corridor that links Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Kartarpur,, the PM said: “Did the people responsible for marking the line of partition in 1947 not think that devotees shouldn’t be kept away from Guru by 4 km? Should Congress government not have made effort to eliminate this distance? Congress and parties affiliated to its culture never respected Indians’ culture.”

Saying that the Kartarpur corridor was almost complete, the PM added: “This opportunity has come 7 decades after independence, 70 years went by. What can be a bigger misfortune than this that we had to see a holy place from afar, through a pair of binoculars?”

Referring to the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, PM MOdi said ,”Sleeping governments kept making the situation in Kashmir worse. A part of us was snatched away - PoK was formed. Some years after, Sufi tradition was finished...Leaders in Delhi thought that if they look after 1-2 families, Kashmir will be looked after...Then a move was made where Kashmiri Pandits were murdered in Kashmir, daughters were raped, and they were forced to leave Kashmir.”

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address his second rally in Rewari later in the day. The state goes to polls on October 21, along with Maharashtra and votes will be counted on October 24.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 13:20 IST

3 arrested day after UP Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari's murder
Normal life hit in Telangana after shutdown in support of RTC strike, several leaders held
ED raids underway on DHFL over alleged links with Dawood aide Iqbal Mirchi
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
INDvSA Live: Rohit, Rahane fifties steady Indian ship
Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena
Indrani Mukerjea paid $5 mn to Chidambarams in bribe: CBI chargesheet
Watch: Rahul Gandhi playing cricket with locals in Rewari
