Assembly Elections 2019 Highlights: PM Narendra Modi rallies in Haryana, Maharashtra

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:05 IST

With just three days left for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana , Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to lead the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign in the two states.

The PM is addressing three rallies on Friday --at Gohana and Hisar in Haryana and at Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Voting for the two assemblies will take place on October 21 and counting will take place on October 24.

Here are the highlights of the PM’s address:

- I could not come to Haryana during Lok Sabha elections but you (the cititzens) did not complain. So I wanted to come here and address you.

- Do you remember what happened on August 5? What happened then was something no one ever had imagined,. That day the complete Constitution of India was implemented. We removed the obstacle in the path of development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

