Pakistan using Congress to strengthen its case globally, says PM Modi at Haryana poll rally

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:50 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday targeted the Congress party during an election rally in Haryana’s Sonipat , alleging that Pakistan uses the grand old party to strengthen its case globally on issues against India.

The Congress party, the Prime Minister said, did not like his government’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as it removed the obstacle in the path of development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

He was speaking in Gohana in Sonipat, the stronghold of Congress’ senior leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda of Congress, ahead of Monday’s assembly elections in Haryana.

“When we talk of surgical strikes or Balakot, they don’t like it. When we talk of Swachh Bharat or surgical strike then Congress gets stomach ache and if by chance anyone says Balakot then the Congress starts jumping with pain. Pakistan uses them to strengthen its case globally. What sort of chemistry is this?” he asked.

“I always tell Congress that it can oppose Modi as much as it likes, but till the time the people are with me, their accusations will not work,” he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the strengths of the region and contribution of its people to the country in the fields of sports and the armed forces.

“This region has made India proud in every field, be it fighting in the wrestling ring or fighting against terrorism. Sonipat means Kisan, Jawan aur Pehelwan,” he said leading his Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) campaign.

Prime Minister further trained his guns on the Congress and said the opposition party doesn’t care about soldiers from Haryana who are fighting for the country.

“Congress cares neither about India’s unity nor about the Constitution given by Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” he said.

“Congress indulged in corruption in agriculture and did scams in sports. We want India to progress in the field of sports along with economic development. Unlike Congress, we have removed corruption and nepotism from sports and that is why the sportspersons are performing so well now,” he said.

Voting for assembly elections in Haryana and Maharastra will take place on October 21 and counting will take place on October 24.

