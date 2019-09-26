Haryana Assembly Polls: Jaiveer Singh, Kharkhauda (Reserved) MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:35 IST

Jaiveer Singh, is Congress MLA from Kharkhauda (Reserved) assembly segment of Haryana.

Carrying forward the legacy of his father Ram Dhari, a two-time legislator, Jaiveer Singh won his first elections in 2009. Since 1977, the voters never re-elected a sitting MLA but he became the first MLA to win consecutive elections.

Educational qualification: Class 12

Assets (Approx)

Total: ₹26.62 lakh

Moveable: ₹12.85 lakh

Immovable: ₹13.77 lakh

Constituency primer: In this reserved seat of Sonepat district, Dahiya sub-caste plays an important role in deciding a candidate’s fate. Known as Rohat segment before delimitation, only Jat candidates used to win here. This seat, 33km from Rohtak, is considered a backyard of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. His wife Asha Hooda’s native village also falls in the constituency. Hence, the Hooda factor is very pronounced here.

Electoral history:

2014: Jaiveer Singh of Congress defeated Pawan Kumar, an independent nominee, by 13,642 votes.

2009: Jaiveer Singh defeated Raju of INLD by 25,284 votes.

How he performed: Residents of Kharkhauda praise Jaiveer Singh lavishly and give him credit without reservation for launching many development projects in his first tenure as a CPS in the Congress government. The MLA in his second term accuses the ruling BJP of ignoring the segment. His detractors say Jaiveer is yet to come out from the shadow of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and he didn’t carry out basic development activities.

Quote: I raised a plethora of issues related to my constituency during the vidhan sabha sessions. The government hasn’t started developmental works that chief minister had announced. I am disappointed as the state government didn’t fulfil a single promise.

By the way: He passed out from National Open School

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 22:35 IST