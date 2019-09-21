Haryana Assembly Polls: Krishan Middha, Jind MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:33 IST

Krishan Middha’s father Dr Hari Chand Middha won twice from Jind as INLD candidate. But Krishan left the INLD to join the BJP after his father passed away and fought Jind bypoll, wherein he defeated JJP’s Digvijay Chautala and Cong’s Randeep Surjewala.

Educational qualification: BAMS

Assets Rs 1.57 crore

Movable- Rs 56.5 lakh

Immovable- Rs 1 crore

Constituency primer:

Jind is the political capital of Haryana, which most governments neglected in terms of development. Rani Talab is a major tourist spot here. Pandu-Pindara and Ramrai are the main devotional places which attract devotees for Amavasya bath. At Pandu-Pindara, Pandawas, it is believed, stayed during the Mahabharata era. This constituency came to limelight when police fired at peasants demanding electricity waiver in 2001. In the incident, nine peasants were killed and over 80 injured following which, Chautala family’s entry to Kandela was banned. But during the Jind bypoll, Abhay and Dushyant reached the village and apologised for the incident.

Electoral history:

2019: Jind byboll: Krishan defeated JJP’s Digvijay Chautala by 12,935 votes.

2014: Dr Hari Chand Middha of INLD defeated BJP’s Surinder Barwala by 2,257 votes.

2009: Dr Hari Chand defeated Cong’s Mange Ram Gupta by 7,862 votes.

How he performed:

Residents of Jind say Krishan remained on his toes after he got elected. He accompanies people to offices and also takes up their problems with the administration. During the Jind bypoll campaigning, he raised the matter of water shortage, poor condition of roads and acquisition of land for a polytechnical college. However, many say he has so far failed to resolve civic issues. Over 65 posts of doctors at local civil hospital are still lying vacant. In last five years, the government has failed to construct the building of medical college. City and rural roads are in bad shape. Stray cattle menace is a major issue of Jind city. Even his father had suffered serious injuries after a bull attacked him.

MLA’s quote:

My prime focus has been on the development of this assembly segment. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been taking steps to deal with the issues I have raised.

By the way:

He treats Jind people free of cost at his clinic

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 22:33 IST