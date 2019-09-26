Haryana Assembly Polls: Mahipal Dhanda, Panipat (rural) MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:05 IST

Mahipal Dhanda is the BJP MLA from Panipat (rural) assembly segment of Haryana.

A businessman and RSS member, Mahipal Dhanda started his political journey with the BJP’s youth wing in 1980s. State president of the party’s kisan morcha, he contested first election from Panipat (rural) in 2014.

Educational qualification: BA

Assets declared in 2014: ₹8.94 crore

Moveable: ₹2 crore

Immovable: ₹6.94 crore

Constituency primer:

Located on Haryana–UP border, this constituency covers rural areas surrounding industrial city of Panipat district. Dominated by Jats, Brahmin and Jain communities, Panipat (rural) constituency was created in 2009 delimitation. Though some of the colonies have been regularised here, there are several colonies which grossly lack basic amenities.

Electoral history

2014: Mahipal Dhanda of BJP defeated Dhara Singh (independent) by 36,132 votes.

2009: OP Jain (independent) defeated Bimla Kadian of INLD by 6,636.

How he performed:

The first-time MLA, Dhanda brought developmental projects worth Rs 250 crore for the construction of roads, drains and treatment plants in industrial areas. He set up an ITI and four bypasses on the outskirts of Panipat. He faced criticism from the industrialists for conditions imposed on them by the NGT. Dhanda was chairman of task force under Swachh Bharat Mission but cleanliness in his constituency remained a glaring issue.

Quote of MLA:

Panipat rural residents have witnessed an unprecedented development, with a special focus on infrastructure, sanitation, health and medical facilities. In next term, we will complete the pending projects and make Panipat pollution-free.

By the way:

Dhanda is an ardent yoga practitioner

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 23:04 IST