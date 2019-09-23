Haryana Assembly Polls: Om Prakash Dhankar, Badli MLA

assembly-elections

Sep 23, 2019

Agriculture minister Om Prakash Dhankar was a geography teacher in Bhiwani for 11 years. He has also published a book on analysis of education sector. Before becoming MLA, Dhankar was national president of BJP’s Kisan Morcha.

Educational qualification: MEd

Assets: Total assets ₹58.77 lakh

Moveable assets: ₹55.52 lakh

Immovable assets: ₹3.25 lakh

Constituency primer:

Badli is a rural constituency in Jhajjar district and borders the national capital. The constituency was considered a stronghold of the INLD as its nominee Dhirpal Singh won five consecutive elections from 1982 to 2000. Jats are the dominant constituents, followed by scheduled castes.

Electoral history:

2014: Om Prakash Dhankar defeated independent nominee Kuldeep Vats by 9,266 votes.

2009: Naresh Kumar of Congress defeated independent nominee Brijender Chahar by 13,358 votes.

2005: Independent candidate Naresh Kumar defeated Chatar Singh of Congress by 2,622 votes.

How he performed:

Dhankar claims providing canal water to 1,100 canal tail ends across the state. He claims connecting rural areas with better quality of roads, better infrastructure in schools, colleges and hospitals. However, he should be worried as the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Rohtak trailed by over 11,000 votes from Badli assembly segment earlier this year.

MLA Quote:

I am the only legislator and minister in Haryana who released his own report card four times in the last five years. My report card clearly depicts my performance as a minister and legislator. I have been making continuous efforts to solve the problems of common man.

By the way:

Sings Haryanvi ragni (a traditional folk song) at public platforms.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 22:02 IST