Haryana Assembly Polls: Ranbir Gangwa, Nalwa MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:28 IST

Ranbir Gangwa is the INLD MLA from Nalwa assembly segment of Haryana. Gangwa joined the INLD in 2000 and unsuccessfully contested the 2009 assembly polls. He became a Rajya Sabha member in 2010, but resigned after getting elected as an MLA in 2014. He recently quit the INLD to join the BJP.

Educational qualification: Intermediate

Assets (approx): Total: Rs 8.42 crore

Movable: Rs 1 crore

Immovable: Rs 7.42 crore

Electoral history:

2014: Ranbir Gangwa of INLD defeated HJC’s Chander Mohan by 7,115 votes.

2009: Cong’s Sampat Singh defeated HJC’s Jasma Devi by 10,901 votes.

2005: Nalwa assembly segment came into existence post-2005.

Constituency primer: Nalwa was carved as an assembly segment after delimitation of constituencies in 2007. Geographical area of Bawani Khera, Hisar, Ghirai (now abolished) and Adampur assembly segments formed the new constituency. It has dominance of Jat voters followed by Bishnois. Nalwa abuts Hisar city and four municipal wards of the city fall in this constituency.

How he performed: Being an opposition MLA, Ranbir Gangwa could not accomplish much in terms of getting new projects or executing development works for his constituency. However, he remained vocal in raising the voice of his constituents. Be it the issue of road connectivity for villages, supply of water for irrigation and drinking, power shortage or getting improved civic amenities for colonies on the outskirts of Hisar city, Gangwa was quite vociferous in his approach.

MLA’s quote: It’s tough being an opposition MLA and driving home one’s viewpoint on issues of public interest takes a lot. But I was still able to make myself heard both inside and outside the state assembly.

By the way: He is into reading spiritual literature.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 22:28 IST