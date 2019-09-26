e-paper
Haryana Assembly Polls: Rohita Rewri, Panipat (city) MLA

Elected councillor from ward 9 of Panipat MC in 2013, Rohita got BJP ticket in 2014 and won Panipat (city) assembly seat with the biggest margin of 53,721.

assembly-elections Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Rohita Rewri is the BJP MLA from Panipat (city) assembly segment of Haryana.

Educational qualification: BA

Assets declared in 2014: ₹8.97 crore

Moveable: ₹5.39 crore

Immovable: ₹3.58 crore

Constituency primer:

Located on the Haryana-UP border, Panipat (city) constituency was created after delimitation in 2009. The constituency known for textile units and producing quality blankets, it has a sizeable population of migrant labourers and factories. With this, maintaining cleanliness and checking industrial pollution remain major challenges.

Electoral history:

2014: Rohita of BJP defeated Virender Kumar Shah of Congress by 53,721 votes.

2009: Balbir Pal Shah of Congress defeated Sanjay Bhatia of BJP by 12,159

How she performed:

Rohita is being credited for the construction of community centres, old age homes, a new building for civil hospital, facelift of historical Hali lake and a bus stand in Siwah village. However, she failed to meet the long-pending demands like managing traffic, covering of drains and shifting of vegetable market. The industrial city also witnessed poor law and order situation.

Quote of MLA:

My focus was to improve basic facilities, beautification and security of people of Panipat city. We have undertaken projects worth ₹600 crore. If I get another opportunity to serve people, I would work to improve education and medical facilities.

By the way:

She got most of the projects inaugurated by a girl child or a woman.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 23:03 IST

