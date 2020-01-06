e-paper
Home / Assembly Elections / Arvind Kejriwal tweets ‘five-word’ agenda after Delhi poll dates announcement

Arvind Kejriwal tweets ‘five-word’ agenda after Delhi poll dates announcement

Delhi Assembly elections to be held on February 8, the Election Commission of India announced on Monday. The counting of votes will be done on February 11.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 06, 2020 16:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had swept the last assembly polls with 67 of the 70 seats in 2015 and the rest of the three went to the BJP.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday indicated the direction of the assembly elections in Delhi, where his AAP is in a fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

“This election will be based on work,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted in Hindi minutes after chief election commissioner Sunil Arora announced the poll schedule. 

Arora said the elections to the 70-member assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the votes will be counted on February 11.

“The date has been fixed after interacting all the concerned stakeholders. We have writing commitments from senior police officers to ensure law and order is controlled and made conducive for the polls,” Arora said during a press conference.

“The model code of conduct will be implemented with immediate effect,” he said.

All the three parties have said they are geared up for the high-staked elections.

The elections in Delhi will be held after the BJP’s loss in the Jharkhand, where it lost to the opposition alliance led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

This will be the first elections in Delhi after the BJP recorded a massive mandate in the Lok Sabha polls last year and swept all the seven parliamentary seats in the Capital.

The Delhi unit of the BJP has released a document — which they said was a“charge sheet” — criticising the ruling AAP over Delhi’s water quality, transport infrastructure, measures taken against air pollution in the city, work done in unauthorised colonies.

Reacting to the “aarop patra”, Arvind Kejriwal said he will go through the list of accusations and welcomed suggestions from the BJP.

