In poll season, Congress, BJP tackle defections

On Monday, five-time MLA and minister Surendra Goyal quit the BJP after his name did not figure in the first list of the candidates released by the party. Goyal has not joined any other party yet.

People familiar with the development said talks are on to convince the minister from Jaitaran to reconsider his decision.

In the past few months, five BJP functionaries have joined the Congress, including BJP zila pramukh of Jaipur Mool Chand Meena, ex-zila pramukh (Nagaur) Bindu Choudhary, ex- MLA Narayan Ram Beda, and Jat leader Vijay Poonia.

Sitting MLA from Rajasthan’s Sheo Manvendra Singh quit the BJP and joined the Congress in October, in what is seen as a major boost for the grand old party, which could benefit from his Rajput votebank. Rajputs comprise 7% of the total voter base in the state.

Commenting on the defections, a BJP functionary said: “The BJP focuses on candidate’s winning capability, and while some members have chosen to leave the party fold for various reasons, there are many leaders from other parties who want to be part of the BJP and PM Modi’s development agenda.”

From the Congress, Mahesh Pratap Singh, head of the erstwhile royal family of Kotharia near Nathdwara in Rajsamand, joined BJP .

Singh rejoined BJP after 13 years. His uncle Shivdan Singh had been a two-time legislator and minister in the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat government.Abhinesh Maharshi also joined BJP. Maharshi, who enjoys influence in Churu region, had fought the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on a BSP ticket.

