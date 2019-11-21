e-paper
Jharkhand assembly election 2019 highlights: Amit Shah kicks off poll campaign in Jharkhand’s Latehar

With voting for the first phase of polling for the Jharkhand assembly election just 10 days away, the BJP is scheduled to hold back-to-back rallies in the state.

assembly-elections Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(BJ4India/Twitter)
         

Ahead of Jharkhand elections towards the end of November, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday kicked off BJP’s campaign rally in the state. He is currently addressing a public meeting in Latehar.

Voting in 13 assembly seats, including all nine constituencies of the Palamu division, is scheduled on November 30.

With voting for the first phase of polling for the Jharkhand assembly election just 10 days away, the saffron party is scheduled to hold back-to-back rallies in the state.

Here are the highlights

* People’s vote will decide the next government in Jharkhand which will rule for five years, home minister Amit Shah said while addressing a rally in Latehar. “While voting, you must not think that you are choosing a minister, chief minister or legislator, you must vote for development of Jharkhand.”

*Amit Shah thanked Jharkhand BJP for starting party’s campaign for assembly polls from “Latehar - the land of Birsa Munda and Nilamber and Pitamber.”

