Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: JMM manifesto promises loan waiver, 50% quota for women

assembly-elections

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 12:06 IST

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday promised the people of Jharkhand an “equitable society” — full of opportunities where they can live with pride and make progress without fear — in the party manifesto that it released for the state polls.

It also outlined plans once it comes to power and promised to counter and minimise “attacks” on local land and tenancy acts meant for protecting the Adivasis and Moolvasis.

“The manifesto aims at ameliorating the people, society, economy and culture of Jharkhand that is under pressure and threat,” said JMM working president Hemant Soren, after party chief Shibu Soren released the manifesto.

He also said job creation is the only answer to address the problem of extremism in the state.

Shibu said there might be some omissions which the party will plug in with public cooperation if able to form government.

Among the major highlights, the JMM promised creating five lakh government jobs in first two years, total loan waiver of farmers, 27% reservation for the backwards, Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,700 minimum support price of paddy, free power to all up to the consumption of 100 units, 75% reservation for locals in government jobs, 50% reservation for women in government jobs, preferences to local people in awarding contracts valued up to Rs 25 lakh and mobile offices that provides public services.

It also promised sub-capitals in Palamu, Chaibasa and Hazaribag besides the existing second capital in Dumka for better services to the people and ease out discomforts arising out of long travels.

The manifesto also promised to restart the UPA government schemes of 2014 that has been stopped in the NDA regime.