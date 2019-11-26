Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Nomination for 5th and final phase from Tuesday

assembly-elections

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 09:01 IST

Nomination for the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand assembly polls will begin from Tuesday. The gazette notification for the phase will be issued by Tuesday morning, officials said.

Of the 81 seats in the state assembly, polling will be held for 16 constituencies in the final phase on December 20. As per the earlier schedule, nomination process would start from 11 am and conclude at 3 pm every day till the last date of filing nomination on December 3, election officials said.

Scrutiny of the papers for the phase will be held on December 4, while last day of withdrawing name is December 6, said chief electoral officer (CEO) Vinay Kumar Choubey.

The 16 constituencies include seven reserved seats for tribals. They are Rajmahal, Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Littipara (ST), Pakur, Maheshpur (ST), Sikaripara (ST), Nala, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poriyahat, Godda, Mahagama.

Over 39.34 lakh voters from across the 16 constituencies are expected to exercise their franchise to choose their legislators for the assembly. Of the total voters, 20.28 lakh are male voters, while 19.06 lakh are female voters.

Third phase nomination concludes

The nomination process for the third phase of polls, which started on November 16, concluded on Monday. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on Tuesday, while last date of withdrawal of nomination is November 28. A total of 17 assembly constituencies including five seats of Ranchi district-Silli, Khijri, Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke- will go to polls in third phase on December 12.

Ranchi district collectorate witnessed huge rush of candidates on the last day. Among the prominent, BJP’s Kanke candidate Samir Lal filed his nomination papers. Lal replaced BJP’s incumbent legislator Jeetu Charan Mahto on the seat. BJP’s Ranchi legislator CP Singh and AJSU’s Barsha Gadi, who had filed their papers on Friday, submitted their second set of nomination on Monday. Sanjay Sahay, who was fielded by Janata Dal (United), also filed his papers.