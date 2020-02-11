Karawal Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting of votes underway, BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht takes early lead

assembly-elections

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mohan Singh Bisht takes an early lead in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. He contested under BJP’s ticket in 2015 election too. In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kapil Mishra outperformed Bisht.

The total number of assembly constituencies in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha is 70 with Karawal Nagar being one of them. Since Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government is about to complete its term on February 22, Karawal Nagar along with the other 69 constituencies went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government. Today, February 11, 2020, the counting of votes is underway. The result is expected to be declared by afternoon.

Karawal Nagar Assembly seat comes under North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and had 2,43,710 electors in 2015. Out of the total number of electors, 1,38,831 were males and 1,04,863 females.

In 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, Karawal Nagar seat witnessed 69.8 per cent voter turnout with twelve candidates contesting for the seat. This year, in 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, eighteen candidates are contesting for Karawal Nagar assembly seat. They are:

Arbind Singh - Indian National Congress

Durgesh Pathak – Aam Aadmi Party

Mohan Singh Bisht - Bharatiya Janata Party

Nathu Ram - Bahujan Samaj Party

Ranjit Tiwari - Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Imran Khan - Tipu Sultan Party

Mohd. Ilias - Social Democratic Party Of India

Pradesh Kumar Raghav - Sarvodaya Prabhat Party

Bandana Pandey - Socialist Party (India)

Bhaskaranand Mundepi - Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)

Mohd. Mehbob Alam - Rashtriya Republican Party

Vipin Kumar Tiwari - Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party

Sunita N. Kumar - Peoples Party of India (Democratic)

Harish - Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party

Ajay Singh Rathor - Independent

Mohan Singh - Independent

Yogesh Swamy - Independent

S.N. Singh – Independent

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kapil Mishra outperformed Mohan Singh Bisht of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mishra won by the margin of 44,431 votes. While Mishra polled 101,865 or 59.9 per cent of the votes, Bisht secured 57,434 or 33.7 per cent of the votes. With 5,362 votes, Satan Pal Dayma of Indian National Congress secured the third spot.

