Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Rain predicted as Maharashtra gears up to vote on Monday

Some districts may get light showers while areas in north Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to be rain-free during Monday.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
EVM and other material for polling being carried by the polling staff in rain on Sunday.
EVM and other material for polling being carried by the polling staff in rain on Sunday. (HT photo/ Rahul Raut)
         

Rains and overcast conditions in several parts of Maharashtra threaten to play spoilsport on Monday when 8.98 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 3,237 candidates in 288 seats.

In Western Maharashtra, Kolhapur and Satara witnessed thunder and rain on Sunday, while other parts of the state like Sangli, Nashik, Pune, Ratnagiri and Aurangabad reported medium intensity showers.

The IMD on Sunday predicted that “thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds” was very likely at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Beed and Osmanabad districts on Monday.

Some other districts may get light showers while areas in north Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to be rain-free during Monday.

Voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm.

According to data from Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD, in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Sunday, Kolhapur received 46 mm of rain, Satara 89 mm, Parbhani 96 mm and Pune 38 mm.

“We are closely observing the situation and are hopeful voters will be spared vagaries of weather on Monday,” said a senior poll official.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 19:46 IST

