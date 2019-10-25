e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2019| ‘Bura na maano’: Shiv Sena editorial takes potshots at BJP’s poll performance

The cartoon, posted by Raut on his verified Twitter account, shows a tiger (Shiv Senas party symbol) wearing a clock locket (NCPs party symbol) sniffing a lotus (BJPs party symbol).

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Shiv Sena in its editorial Saamna shared a cartoon on the Assembly Elections 2019. In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, while ally Sena bagged 56. The NCP bagged 54 seats and the Congress emerged victorious in 44 seats.
Shiv Sena in its editorial Saamna shared a cartoon on the Assembly Elections 2019. In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, while ally Sena bagged 56. The NCP bagged 54 seats and the Congress emerged victorious in 44 seats.(@rautsanjay61/Twitter)
         

A day after Maharashtra Assembly election results showed a dip in BJP’s tally compared to 2014 polls, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut posted a cartoon to take a dig at his party’s senior alliance partner.

The cartoon, posted by Raut on his verified Twitter account, shows a tiger (Shiv Senas party symbol) wearing a clock locket (NCPs party symbol) sniffing a lotus (BJPs party symbol). 

While the post is captioned “bura na maano Diwali hai” to denote it was made in jest, the underlying meesage echoes what former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan sought to convey about the Sena, NCP and Congress coming together to prevent BJP from retaining power in Maharashtra.

Chavan had on Thursday spoken of an “interesting possibility”, that of the Sena, NCP and Congress aligning to upset the BJP’s applecart.

In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, while ally Sena bagged 56. The NCP bagged 54 seats and the Congress emerged victorious in 44 seats.

In the 2014 polls, the BJP had won 122 seats, the Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP 41.

Chavan said the results have thrown up an “interesting possibility”, but stopped short of indicating if the Congress and NCP will align with the Sena - which he termed as the ‘lesser evil’ (compared to BJP) - to form the next government in Maharashtra.

In terms of the increase in number of seats compared to the 2014 polls, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP emerged as the largest gainer, while the BJP’s tally took a considerable dip.

Meanwhile, the Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday had a big headline on its front page, proclaiming that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has the “keys to power” in Maharashtra.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 15:52 IST

tags
top news
Haryana’s Dushyant Chautala says ‘still have key to a stable government’
Haryana’s Dushyant Chautala says ‘still have key to a stable government’
In Manohar Khattar’s plan to stake claim tomorrow, a 7+2 formula is key
In Manohar Khattar’s plan to stake claim tomorrow, a 7+2 formula is key
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘If you show arrogance...’: Sena after BJP’s vote share dips in Maharashtra
‘If you show arrogance...’: Sena after BJP’s vote share dips in Maharashtra
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
Nigerian man, who acted in Hindi movies, held at Delhi’s IGI airport
Nigerian man, who acted in Hindi movies, held at Delhi’s IGI airport
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News