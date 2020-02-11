Mangol Puri Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today at Mangol Puri Assembly seat. Congress candidate Rajesh Lilothia is contesting against AAP candidate Rakhi Birla. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:22 IST
Mangol Puri is one of the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi. It comes under North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. The constituency had 1,78,935 electors in 2015. Of them, male voters were 96,110 and female voters were 82,816.
Rakhi Birla is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party against Rajesh Lilothia of Indian National Congress. In 2015 elections, Mangol Puri witnessed a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. AAP’s Rakhi Birla emerged victorious defeating Congress’s Raj Kumar Chauhan by 22,699 votes.
The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Mangol Puri seats are:
Karam Singh Karma: BJP
Murari Lal: OTHERS
Rakhi Birla: AAP
Rajesh Lilothia: INC
Deepak Kumar: OTHERS
Virender Ray: OTHERS
Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.