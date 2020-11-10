e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Assembly Elections / MP bypolls: BJP’s Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Sumitradevi Kasdekar win

MP bypolls: BJP’s Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Sumitradevi Kasdekar win

Mahendra Singh Sisodia defeated Congress’ Kanhaiya Lal Agrawal, a former BJP leader and minister. BJP’s Sumitradevi Kasdekar won from Nepanagar by defeating Congress’ Ramkishan Patel

assembly-elections Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 21:43 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Madhya Pradesh
The Bharatiya Janata Party won the by-election from Bamori in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday by 53,153 votes, officials said
The Bharatiya Janata Party won the by-election from Bamori in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday by 53,153 votes, officials said(ANI)
         

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s loyalist and state minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia of the The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) won the by-election from Bamori in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday by 53,153 votes, officials said.

Sisodia defeated Congress’ Kanhaiya Lal Agrawal, a former BJP leader and minister. Sisodia got 1,01,124 votes against his Congress rival’s 47,971 votes.

Sisodia had quit Congress in March this year to join the BJP.

The Bahujan Samaj Party’s(BSP) Ramesh Dawar got 5,391 votes while None of the Above(NOTA) cornered 2,058 votes.

BJP’s Sumitradevi Kasdekar won from Nepanagar by a margin of 26,340 votes. She defeated Congress’ Ramkishan Patel.

Kasdekar got 98,881 votes against Patel’s 72,541.

BSP’s Bhalsingh got 3,051 while NOTA cornered 2,736 votes.

tags
top news
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Bihar Results: Never worked under anybody’s pressure, says EC
Bihar Results: Never worked under anybody’s pressure, says EC
IPL 2020 final live: Suryakumar’s run out gives DC a chance
IPL 2020 final live: Suryakumar’s run out gives DC a chance
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Nitish Kumar may bounce back, but unlikely to get credit for NDA’s show
Nitish Kumar may bounce back, but unlikely to get credit for NDA’s show
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In