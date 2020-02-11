Narela Election Result 2020: Latest News Live Updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:01 IST

Nerela is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am today. The constituency had 2 lakh 40 thousand 811 registered voters in 2015.

Sharad Kumar is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party against Siddharth Kundu of Indian National Congress. In 2015 elections. Sharad Kumar had won the seat with a margin of 40,292 votes.

The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Narela seats are:

Sharad Kumar : AAP

Siddharth Kundu:INC

Neel Daman Khatri: BJP

Mahender Chaudhary: OTHERS

Chand Ram :OTHERS

Nar Singh: OTHERS

Ramesh Kumar : OTHERS

Rajbala Saini: OTHERS

Suresh Kumar: OTHERS

Sulesh Kumar: OTHERS

Aditi: IND