Narela Election Result 2020: Latest News Live Updates for Delhi Assembly Poll
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Narela Assembly seat. Congress candidate Siddharth Kundu is contesting against AAP candidate Sharad. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:01 IST
Nerela is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am today. The constituency had 2 lakh 40 thousand 811 registered voters in 2015.
Sharad Kumar is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party against Siddharth Kundu of Indian National Congress. In 2015 elections. Sharad Kumar had won the seat with a margin of 40,292 votes.
The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Narela seats are:
Sharad Kumar : AAP
Siddharth Kundu:INC
Neel Daman Khatri: BJP
Mahender Chaudhary: OTHERS
Chand Ram :OTHERS
Nar Singh: OTHERS
Ramesh Kumar : OTHERS
Rajbala Saini: OTHERS
Suresh Kumar: OTHERS
Sulesh Kumar: OTHERS
Aditi: IND
