Counting begins in Rajinder Nagar

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat. Congress candidate Rocky Tuseed is contesting against AAP candidate Raghav Chadha and RP Singh of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

Feb 11, 2020
Poll Counting for Rajinder Nagar will take place on February 11.
Poll Counting for Rajinder Nagar will take place on February 11.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Rajinder Nagar is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,82,530 eligible voters in this constituency. Raghav Chadha is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Rocky Tuseed of Indian National Congress and RP Singh of the BJP. AAP’s Virendra Garg had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Rajinder Nagar seats are:

Raghav Chadha -- AAP

Rocky Tuseed -- INC

ALSO READ: Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am, Arvind Kejriwal eyes 3rd term

RP Singh -- BJP

