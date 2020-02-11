Counting begins in Rajinder Nagar

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:32 IST

Rajinder Nagar is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,82,530 eligible voters in this constituency. Raghav Chadha is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Rocky Tuseed of Indian National Congress and RP Singh of the BJP. AAP’s Virendra Garg had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Rajinder Nagar seats are:

Raghav Chadha -- AAP

Rocky Tuseed -- INC

ALSO READ: Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am, Arvind Kejriwal eyes 3rd term

RP Singh -- BJP