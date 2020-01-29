‘Take your shirt off and…’: Amit Shah’s dare for CM Arvind Kejriwal

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 17:49 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been fronting BJP campaign for Delhi polls, amped up his attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP on Wednesday when he challenged the Delhi chief minister to take his shirt off and try and take a dip in the Yamuna, underlining that the river continues to be in a state of neglect.

“They (AAP) had said that they will clean the water of river Yamuna. Kejriwal ji, today I challenge you to take off your shirt & take a dip in river Yamuna. You will realise the condition of the water of river Yamuna,” said the home minister at a rally in Najafgarh.

Ahead of the Budget session, Kejriwal had written to the Centre seeking funds to improve infrastructure.

ALSO WATCH | Vote for BJP so current hits Shaheen Bagh: Amit Shah poll pitch in Delhi

“To bring public transport in Delhi at par with the international standards, the government must provide funds to improve infrastructure. Adequate funds must be provided to the Delhi government for cleaning up the river Yamuna, to provide sewer connections to each household, expansion of Metro routes in the city, and for cleaning Delhi,” he had said.

Shah, who stepped down as party president last week, also brought into focus the spike in Delhi pollution and squarely blamed the chief minister for it.

“If someone is responsible for the level of pollution in Delhi today, then it is the Kejriwal government. The Delhi air has been poisoned,” said Shah.

The minister also took on Kejriwal’s promise of Europe-like roads for Delhi and said he cannot figure out if there are potholes in the roads or the road is a pothole.

In a big makeover plan for Delhi’s overloaded roads, Kejriwal, in October last year, announced that all roads managed by the Public Works Department (PWD) will be redesigned as per international standards.

The stretches selected on trial basis are AIIMS to Ashram, Vikas Marg (Laxmi Nagar Chungi to Karkari Mor), Mayapuri to Moti Bagh, Wazirabad depot to Rithala, Britannia Chowk to West Envlave, Shivdaspuri to Patel Marg, Narwana Road, Ambedkar Marg to Defence Colony and Nigambodh Ghat road near Kashmiri Gate.

According to Kejriwal, the redevelopment will make the aesthetics of the stretches at par with those in European cities.